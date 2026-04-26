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Best Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Deere & Company logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deere & Company, Corteva, and Valmont Industries are MarketBeat's top agriculture stocks to watch as food inflation remains elevated in 2026, each posting the highest dollar trading volume among agriculture names recently.
  • Deere & Company manufactures and distributes agricultural, construction, forestry, and turf equipment and provides related financial services.
  • Corteva focuses on seeds and crop protection technologies to boost yields and resistance, while Valmont Industries produces infrastructure and agricultural products such as steel structures, poles, and irrigation-related equipment.
  • Interested in Deere & Company? Here are five stocks we like better.

Deere & Company, Corteva, and Valmont Industries are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the agricultural value chain, including farm operators, seed and fertilizer producers, farm-equipment manufacturers, food processors, and agribusiness service providers. Investors use them to gain exposure to food and commodity markets, but they can be influenced by commodity prices, weather and yield variability, government policy, and seasonality, which can affect their volatility and risk/return profile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Valmont Industries (VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMI

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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