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Best Cryptocurrency Stocks Worth Watching - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Bitfarms logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names Bitfarms (BITF), Galaxy Digital (GLXY), and HIVE Digital (HIVE) as the top Cryptocurrency stocks to watch based on recent dollar trading volume, offering investors indirect exposure to crypto markets.
  • Bitfarms and HIVE are primarily cryptocurrency miners operating across North America and Europe/Latin America, while Galaxy Digital is a diversified digital-asset financial services firm with trading, asset management, mining, and investment-banking operations.
  • These stocks track crypto price and adoption but come with company-specific risks and regulatory uncertainty, so they differ from holding the underlying digital assets directly.
  • Interested in Bitfarms? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bitfarms, Galaxy Digital, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business operations or balance sheets are significantly tied to cryptocurrencies — for example, miners, exchange operators, blockchain infrastructure firms, or firms holding large amounts of Bitcoin. For stock market investors, these equities offer indirect exposure to crypto price movements and adoption while carrying company-specific risks, regulatory uncertainty, and potential differences from holding the actual digital assets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bitfarms Right Now?

Before you consider Bitfarms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bitfarms wasn't on the list.

While Bitfarms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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