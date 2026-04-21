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Best Green Energy Stocks To Research - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
NWTN logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged several Green Energy stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume, notably NWTN/NWTNW and NVVE (Nuvve).
  • NWTN Inc. is a smart passenger vehicle company developing electric vehicles and passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions across the U.S., UAE, and China.
  • Nuvve (NVVE) provides a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform that enables EV batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the grid and deliver grid services for fleets and owners.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NWTN.

NWTN, Nuvve, and NWTN are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves producing, enabling, or supporting low-carbon and renewable energy sources—such as wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, energy storage, and related clean-technology services. Investors view them as a sector tied to the growth of clean energy and policy incentives, but they carry technology, regulatory, and market risks and are often evaluated using ESG (environmental, social, governance) criteria. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTNW

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NWTN Right Now?

Before you consider NWTN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NWTN wasn't on the list.

While NWTN currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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