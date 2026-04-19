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Best Large Cap Stocks To Research - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flagged five Large Cap names to watch: Tesla (TSLA), Invesco QQQ (QQQ), NVIDIA (NVDA), SanDisk (SNDK), and Microsoft (MSFT), selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Large-cap stocks (roughly $10 billion+ market caps) generally offer greater stability and liquidity, often pay dividends, and are commonly used as core holdings for long-term, lower-risk portfolios.
  • Invesco QQQ (QQQ) is an ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100, providing diversified exposure to major Nasdaq-listed companies rather than a single-stock bet.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tesla.

Tesla, Invesco QQQ, NVIDIA, Sandisk, and Microsoft are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with large market capitalizations (share price multiplied by number of outstanding shares), typically about $10 billion or more, and represent well-established, widely traded firms. They tend to offer greater stability and liquidity than smaller companies, often pay dividends, and are commonly used as core holdings in long-term, lower-risk portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Sandisk (SNDK)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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