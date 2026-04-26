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Best Metaverse Stocks To Research - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Robot Consulting logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names Robot Consulting, HUB Cyber Security, Everbright Digital and Global Mofy AI among the metaverse stocks to watch, identified by its stock-screener tool.
  • These companies span HR/platform services, metaverse and quantum security, digital marketing, and virtual content/3D/AI development and were singled out for having the highest dollar trading volume recently; investors should note metaverse stocks offer growth exposure but carry heightened risk from speculative valuations, long adoption timelines, shifting tech standards, and regulatory/platform-concentration uncertainties.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Robot Consulting, HUB Cyber Security, Everbright Digital, and Global Mofy AI are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose products, platforms, or services enable and monetize immersive virtual environments—examples include makers of AR/VR hardware and software, 3D engines, graphics processors, cloud and networking infrastructure, virtual goods marketplaces, and social/commerce platforms tied to virtual worlds. For investors, these stocks offer a way to gain exposure to the potential growth of augmented and virtual reality ecosystems but tend to carry heightened risk from speculative valuations, long adoption timelines, shifting technology standards, and regulatory or platform-concentration uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company's major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAWR

HUB Cyber Security (HUBCW)

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBCW

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDHL

Global Mofy AI (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMM

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Robot Consulting Right Now?

Before you consider Robot Consulting, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robot Consulting wasn't on the list.

While Robot Consulting currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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