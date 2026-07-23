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Best Robotics Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Teradyne logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • The article highlights seven robotics stocks to watch based on recent trading volume: Teradyne, Ouster, MDA Space, PROCEPT BioRobotics, Serve Robotics, Richtech Robotics, and Arbe Robotics.
  • Teradyne and Ouster stand out as key industrial robotics plays, with Teradyne focused on automated test systems and robotics products, while Ouster supplies lidar sensors for automotive, industrial, and robotics uses.
  • The list also includes more specialized robotics names, such as PROCEPT BioRobotics in surgical robotics, Serve Robotics in delivery robots, and Arbe Robotics in 4D imaging radar for autonomous driving.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Teradyne, Ouster, MDA Space, PROCEPT BioRobotics, Serve Robotics, Richtech Robotics, and Arbe Robotics are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Robotics stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or support robotics technology, including industrial robots, automation systems, AI-enabled machines, and related components or software. For stock market investors, the term refers to investments in companies that may benefit from the growth of automation across industries such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and consumer technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUST

MDA Space (MDA)

MDA Space Ltd is a developer and manufacturer of technology and services to the space industry. It is an international space mission partner and robotics, satellite systems, and geo-intelligence pioneer. It is engaged in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, space exploration, and infrastructure.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDA

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SERV

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RR

Arbe Robotics (ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARBE

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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