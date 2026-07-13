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Best Social Media Stocks To Follow Now - July 13th

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Strive logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted five social media stocks to watch — Strive, JOYY, Trump Media & Technology Group, and Sprout Social were among the names screened for having the highest recent dollar trading volume in the sector.
  • Strive, JOYY, and Trump Media are positioned around different parts of social media and digital engagement, from Discord/TikTok marketing and video streaming to TRUTH Social and related media products.
  • Sprout Social stands out as a software play in the group, offering a web-based social media management platform focused on messaging, data, workflows, and analytics for businesses.
  • Interested in Strive? Here are five stocks we like better.

Strive, JOYY, Trump Media & Technology Group, JOYY, and Sprout Social are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Social media stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is building or operating social networking platforms, online communities, or social content services, such as Facebook/Meta, Snap, or Reddit. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to companies whose revenue and growth are closely tied to user engagement, advertising, subscriptions, or other monetization of social interaction online. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASST

JOYY (YY)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YY

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT

JOYY (JOYY)

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOYY

Sprout Social (SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPT

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Strive Right Now?

Before you consider Strive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strive wasn't on the list.

While Strive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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