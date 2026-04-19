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Best Solar Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
First Solar logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener lists five solar stocks to watch today: First Solar (FSLR), Nextpower (NXT), Enphase Energy (ENPH), Sunrun (RUN), and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG).
  • They were chosen as the solar shares with the highest dollar trading volume in recent days and span the solar value chain — manufacturers, tracker and inverter makers, residential installers, and energy-storage firms.
  • Investors seek exposure to solar's growth from falling costs and supportive clean-energy policies, but these names carry risks from policy changes, supply-chain dynamics, technological shifts, and commodity-price volatility.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of First Solar.

First Solar, Nextpower, Enphase Energy, Sunrun, and SolarEdge Technologies are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies involved in the solar energy industry, including manufacturers of photovoltaic panels and inverters, solar project developers and operators, installers, and firms providing related services or technologies. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the growth of solar power driven by declining costs and clean-energy policies, while facing risks from policy changes, supply-chain dynamics, technology shifts, and commodity price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Nextpower (NXT)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Solar Right Now?

Before you consider First Solar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Solar wasn't on the list.

While First Solar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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