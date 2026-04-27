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Best Telecom Stocks To Follow Today - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
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Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names AT&T (T), SK Telecom (SKM), and Dycom Industries (DY) as the top telecom stocks to watch today based on the highest dollar trading volume over the past several days.
  • AT&T is a U.S. telecom holding company operating wireless, wireline and broadband segments and is attempting to win back investors after posting strong earnings.
  • SK Telecom is South Korea’s leading wireless provider offering cellular, IoT, cloud and metaverse services, while Dycom is a U.S. specialty contractor that builds and maintains telecom infrastructure such as fiber and cell sites.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

AT&T, SK Telecom, and Dycom Industries are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services (like wired and wireless phone, internet, and data transmission) or the equipment and infrastructure that support those services. Investors typically view them as relatively stable, income-generating holdings driven by subscription revenue and regulation, but subject to heavy capital expenditure, technological change, and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

Dycom Industries (DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DY

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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