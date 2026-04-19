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Best Water Stocks Worth Watching - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
CocaCola logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Coca‑Cola (KO), NuScale Power (SMR) and Ecolab (ECL) are MarketBeat's top "Water stocks" by recent dollar trading volume, with "water stocks" defined as companies that supply, treat, transport or manage water and often viewed as defensive, infrastructure‑oriented plays tied to long‑term demand and regulation.
  • NuScale Power sells modular light‑water nuclear reactors used for electricity, desalination and industrial process heat, giving it direct exposure to water demand via desalination and hydrogen production.
  • Ecolab supplies industrial and institutional water‑treatment, cleaning and sanitation solutions across sectors like food & beverage and manufacturing, while Coca‑Cola represents the consumer/bottled‑water side of the theme through its beverage portfolio.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

CocaCola, NuScale Power, and Ecolab are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Water stocks" are shares of companies whose primary business is supplying, treating, transporting, or managing water — including municipal utilities, wastewater and desalination firms, makers of pumps and filtration equipment, and water‑management technology providers. Investors treat them as an infrastructure‑oriented, often defensive sector tied to long‑term demand from population growth, agriculture and industry, and influenced by regulation, capital spending cycles, and local water scarcity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CocaCola Right Now?

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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