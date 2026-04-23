Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) Posts Earnings Results

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a return on equity of 87.14% and a net margin of 7.35%.

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Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price Performance

Shares of BWMX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.44. 136,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,726. The company has a market cap of $650.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.20. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWMX. Zacks Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWMX

Institutional Trading of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,663 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s holdings in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

Further Reading

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