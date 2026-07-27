Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 63,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session's volume of 94,560 shares.The stock last traded at $15.83 and had previously closed at $16.73.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWMX shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

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Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company's fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $589.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 77.89%. The business had revenue of $237.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.3252 dividend. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

Insider Activity at Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

In other Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C news, CEO Andres Campos Chevallier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $840,500. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 88,706.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in the 1st quarter worth about $785,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

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