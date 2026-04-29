Beyond Meat (BYND) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $59.6180 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 43.98%.The business had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.00 million. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 5.5%

NASDAQ BYND opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $398.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $1.00 to $0.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus target price of $0.83.

Read Our Latest Report on BYND

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 419,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $251,425.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,749,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,980.20. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $29,978.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,178,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,194. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 445.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,927,157 shares of the company's stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,383,511 shares of the company's stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,778 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 669.3% during the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 655,779 shares of the company's stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 570,536 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 608,487 shares of the company's stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 529,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 776.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 484,596 shares of the company's stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 429,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company's stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc NASDAQ: BYND develops, manufactures and sells plant-based meat substitutes designed to replicate the taste, texture and appearance of animal-based proteins. Since its founding in 2009 by Ethan Brown and initial public offering in 2019, the company has focused on leveraging proprietary technology and ingredient blends to produce a suite of products that cater to both retail and foodservice channels. Beyond Meat's mission centers on offering more sustainable protein options by reducing reliance on livestock farming and its associated environmental footprint.

The company's product portfolio includes Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef and Beyond Chicken, each formulated to appeal to a broad range of consumers seeking meat alternatives without compromising on flavor or cooking versatility.

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