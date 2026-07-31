BHP Group FY2027 EPS Forecast Lowered by Erste Group Bank

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $5.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.18. The consensus estimate for BHP Group's current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BHP Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. DZ Bank raised BHP Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $78.00.

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BHP Group Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE BHP opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $93.83. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 8,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the mining company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key BHP Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting BHP Group this week:

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

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