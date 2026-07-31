BHP Group FY2027 EPS Forecast Lowered by Erste Group Bank

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $5.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.18. The consensus estimate for BHP Group's current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BHP Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. DZ Bank raised BHP Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $78.00.
View Our Latest Report on BHP
BHP Group Stock Up 3.3%
NYSE BHP opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $93.83. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 8,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the mining company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key BHP Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting BHP Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Iron ore prices rose as traders assessed potential supply disruptions from BHP’s labor action. Higher iron ore prices can improve realized pricing and support BHP’s earnings outlook, although the benefit may be offset if strikes reduce export volumes. Iron Ore Climbs as Traders Weigh Supply Risks From BHP Strike
- Positive Sentiment: Reuters highlighted BHP’s ongoing transformation from an iron ore-heavy miner into a larger copper producer. The strategy could provide greater exposure to copper demand linked to electrification and energy infrastructure, potentially supporting BHP’s long-term valuation. Iron ore giants BHP and Rio are morphing into copper plays
- Neutral Sentiment: Discussion of the income available from a $100,000 investment in BHP shares keeps the company’s dividend appeal in focus. This may support interest from income-oriented investors, but it does not represent a new dividend announcement or a change in company fundamentals. How much passive income would $100,000 of BHP shares make?
- Negative Sentiment: Unionized iron ore workers at Port Hedland plan to strike on August 8–9, while reports describe the possibility of rolling strikes. Disruption at a key Australian export hub could delay shipments, raise costs and pressure BHP’s near-term production and earnings. BHP Port Hedland iron ore workers to strike August 8-9, union says
- Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 earnings-per-share forecast to $5.04 from $5.14, below the roughly $5.12 consensus estimate. The reduction signals somewhat weaker expected profitability. BHP Group earnings estimate report
- Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity—30,346 contracts, about 788% above typical volume—indicates increased hedging or bearish speculation around BHP, though options flow alone does not confirm a change in the company’s outlook. BHP Group target of unusually large options trading
BHP Group Company Profile
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BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.
The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.
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