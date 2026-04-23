BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 2,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,600 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential downside of 12.80% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,600 to GBX 2,500 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,850 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 2,462.50.

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BHP Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of BHP traded up GBX 20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,981.50. 9,035,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,887. The company has a market cap of £151.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 2,773.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,432.90. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,686.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BHP Group Company Profile

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition. A resources mix for today and for the future. Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle. We aim to do this through owning a portfolio of world class assets with exposure to highly attractive commodities that benefit from the mega-trends playing out in the world around us, by operating them exceptionally well, by maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and through being industry leaders in sustainability and the creation of social value. We are a global business with over 9,000 suppliers around the world, many of which are small to medium-sized businesses that are local to our assets.

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