Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) CFO Ivan Hyep Sells 28,000 Shares

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) CFO Ivan Hyep sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $807,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,746,316.75. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ivan Hyep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Ivan Hyep sold 9,200 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $187,864.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Ivan Hyep sold 9,200 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $211,600.00.

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Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCAX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 584,437 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,333. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of -0.81. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). On average, analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bicara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCAX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,218 shares of the company's stock worth $66,350,000 after purchasing an additional 692,933 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 489,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,612 shares of the company's stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 219.1% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 667,300 shares of the company's stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 458,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siren L.L.C. grew its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 5,802,970 shares of the company's stock worth $115,421,000 after buying an additional 586,001 shares during the last quarter.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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