Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) COO Ryan Cohlhepp Sells 536 Shares

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 536 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $15,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 181,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,589. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ryan Cohlhepp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 28,214 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $817,641.72.

On Friday, May 15th, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 12,500 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $253,625.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 12,500 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $287,625.00.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:BCAX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 584,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of -0.81.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bicara Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bicara Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCAX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAX. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,191 shares of the company's stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94,829 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,750,000.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bicara Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bicara Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Bicara Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here