Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) Expected to Post Earnings on Friday

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.5756) per share and revenue of $4.2210 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.14). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bicycle Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,905 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $25,214.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,092.16. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $42,702. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 61,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,674 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 36,026 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,728 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel peptide therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide platform. The company's core technology leverages constrained peptide structures that combine the binding specificity of biologics with the favorable tissue-penetration properties of small molecules. This approach is designed to generate highly selective drug candidates with potential applications across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neuroscience and immunology.

Bicycle Therapeutics maintains a diversified pipeline of internally developed programs as well as collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners.

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