Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BSIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BSIN - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.20. Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 1,232,275 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock Trading Up 1.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BSIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 213.60% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,371 shares of the energy company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock by 61.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,841 shares of the energy company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp. NASDAQ: USEG is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company that acquires, develops and operates hydrocarbon properties across onshore regions in the United States. The company's activities encompass geological evaluation, drilling, completion and working-interest management, with an emphasis on cost-efficient development of discovered reserves and maximizing production from existing assets.

Over time, U.S. Energy has pursued growth through disciplined lease acquisitions, joint-venture partnerships and targeted drilling programs.

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