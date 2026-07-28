Biglari (NYSE:BH) Major Shareholder Sardar Biglari Sells 11,000 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $183,810.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,538,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,136,038.31. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Sardar Biglari sold 75,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Sardar Biglari sold 9,525 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $161,163.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Sardar Biglari sold 132,421 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,286,910.67.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Sardar Biglari sold 22,600 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $382,166.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Sardar Biglari sold 100,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $1,658,000.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Sardar Biglari sold 100,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Sardar Biglari bought 535 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.14 per share, for a total transaction of $158,969.90.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,743 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.76 per share, with a total value of $499,822.68.

On Thursday, May 14th, Sardar Biglari acquired 14,351 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $258.06 per share, with a total value of $3,703,419.06.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Sardar Biglari bought 15,358 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.36 per share, with a total value of $3,998,608.88.

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Biglari Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BH traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.67. 100,179 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.47. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.91 and a twelve month high of $483.60. The business's fifty day moving average price is $348.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.54.

Biglari (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($55.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 4.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biglari from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Biglari

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 608.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Biglari by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Biglari by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 353 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 863.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 424 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak 'n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

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