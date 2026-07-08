Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) CEO Oguzhan Atay Sells 26,250 Shares of Stock

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) CEO Oguzhan Atay sold 26,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $3,203,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. This represents a 56.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Oguzhan Atay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Oguzhan Atay sold 12,500 shares of Billiontoone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $1,525,625.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Oguzhan Atay sold 12,500 shares of Billiontoone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $1,227,750.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Oguzhan Atay sold 26,250 shares of Billiontoone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $2,563,575.00.

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Billiontoone Stock Performance

Shares of Billiontoone stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 630,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,015. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Billiontoone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.96 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The business's 50-day moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average is $88.44.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Billiontoone's quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Billiontoone, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Billiontoone

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLLN. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Billiontoone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Billiontoone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in Billiontoone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Billiontoone during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLLN shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Billiontoone in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Billiontoone from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Billiontoone from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Billiontoone from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $126.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Billiontoone

Billiontoone Company Profile

BillionToOne NASDAQ: BLLN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

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