Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Insider Shan Riku Sakakibara Sells 8,000 Shares

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) insider Shan Riku Sakakibara sold 8,000 shares of Billiontoone stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 204,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,500,000. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Shan Riku Sakakibara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Shan Riku Sakakibara sold 8,000 shares of Billiontoone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $880,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Shan Riku Sakakibara sold 8,000 shares of Billiontoone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $785,760.00.

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Billiontoone Stock Performance

Billiontoone stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 596,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,947. Billiontoone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.96 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.09.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Billiontoone's quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Billiontoone, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Billiontoone

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLLN. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Billiontoone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Billiontoone in the second quarter worth $240,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Billiontoone from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Billiontoone from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Billiontoone from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Billiontoone

About Billiontoone

BillionToOne NASDAQ: BLLN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

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