Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.89 and last traded at $137.69, with a volume of 365410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.52.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Billiontoone from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Billiontoone in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Billiontoone from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Billiontoone from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Billiontoone

Billiontoone Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.51. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.59.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. Billiontoone's revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Billiontoone, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Billiontoone

In other Billiontoone news, insider Nancy Joann Johnson sold 10,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $1,063,173.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,293. This represents a 32.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Oguzhan Atay sold 26,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $3,203,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,441,000. This trade represents a 56.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 153,049 shares of company stock valued at $16,768,021 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Billiontoone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Billiontoone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Billiontoone Company Profile

BillionToOne NASDAQ: BLLN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

Further Reading

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