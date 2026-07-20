Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Trading Down 5.6% - What's Next?

Shares of Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $124.01 and last traded at $122.9510. Approximately 146,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 492,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.31.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BLLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Billiontoone from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Billiontoone from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Billiontoone in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Billiontoone from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $126.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLLN

Billiontoone Stock Down 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.58. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.69.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. The business's revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Billiontoone, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO David Tsao sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $2,045,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,270. This trade represents a 95.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shan Riku Sakakibara sold 8,000 shares of Billiontoone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 208,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,000. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,049 shares of company stock worth $16,768,021.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,786,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Billiontoone by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 132,206 shares of the company's stock worth $10,436,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,373,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Billiontoone by 26.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 239,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 50,613 shares in the last quarter.

About Billiontoone

BillionToOne NASDAQ: BLLN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

Further Reading

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