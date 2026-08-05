Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the medical research company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $316.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO traded up $10.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.48. 148,109 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,071. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $236.73 and a twelve month high of $352.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $301.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.52%.The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $623.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,473 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $778,828,000 after buying an additional 50,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,323 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $303,637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 494,472 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $149,820,000 after acquiring an additional 76,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,887 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4,534.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 399,207 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $120,956,000 after acquiring an additional 390,593 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Bio-Rad Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Bio-Rad Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings topped expectations. Bio-Rad reported adjusted earnings of $2.62 per share, well above the $1.75 consensus estimate cited by MarketBeat and the $2.34 estimate from Zacks. Earnings were also slightly higher than the $2.61 reported a year earlier. Bio-Rad Laboratories Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Bio-Rad reported adjusted earnings of $2.62 per share, well above the $1.75 consensus estimate cited by MarketBeat and the $2.34 estimate from Zacks. Earnings were also slightly higher than the $2.61 reported a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and cash flow exceeded forecasts. Quarterly revenue was $651 million, above the approximately $624 million analyst estimate, while operating cash flow reached $98.7 million. Cash and equivalents increased to $517 million, supporting the company’s balance-sheet flexibility. Bio-Rad Laboratories Earnings Report

Quarterly revenue was $651 million, above the approximately $624 million analyst estimate, while operating cash flow reached $98.7 million. Cash and equivalents increased to $517 million, supporting the company’s balance-sheet flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Growth remained essentially flat. Revenue declined 0.1% year over year, although gross profit improved modestly to $345.8 million. Operating profit eased to $72.6 million, indicating that the earnings beat did not come from strong top-line growth. Bio-Rad Laboratories Second-Quarter Results

Revenue declined 0.1% year over year, although gross profit improved modestly to $345.8 million. Operating profit eased to $72.6 million, indicating that the earnings beat did not come from strong top-line growth. Negative Sentiment: Restructuring creates near-term uncertainty. Bio-Rad plans to cut jobs and close facilities, a move intended to reduce costs but also signaling pressure on operations and demand. Details on the scale and financial impact of the actions may remain a focus for investors. Bio-Rad Laboratories to Cut Jobs and Close Facilities

Bio-Rad plans to cut jobs and close facilities, a move intended to reduce costs but also signaling pressure on operations and demand. Details on the scale and financial impact of the actions may remain a focus for investors. Negative Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was cautious. Bio-Rad forecast fiscal 2026 revenue of $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion, slightly below the roughly $2.6 billion consensus estimate. With the stock trading near its 52-week high and at an elevated valuation, investors appear to be demanding stronger growth, limiting the positive reaction to the earnings beat.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

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