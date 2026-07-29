Bio-Techne (TECH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Bio-Techne to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $314.6510 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $311.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.11 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.05%.Bio-Techne's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bio-Techne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.45, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $72.16.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Bio-Techne's payout ratio is 46.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 506.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bio-Techne from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens set a $73.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TECH

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation NASDAQ: TECH is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

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