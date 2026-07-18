BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered BioAge Labs from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on BioAge Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

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BioAge Labs Price Performance

BIOA stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. BioAge Labs has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.61.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.19. BioAge Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.40% and a negative net margin of 871.75%.The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BioAge Labs will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOA. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 411.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,094,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,597,000 after buying an additional 1,685,063 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in BioAge Labs by 9.4% during the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,748,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,573,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioAge Labs by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,247 shares of the company's stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 93,694 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in BioAge Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,892,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioAge Labs by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 28,646 shares during the period.

BioAge Labs Company Profile

BioAge Labs NASDAQ: BIOA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

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