Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Downgraded to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Biogen from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Biogen from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.41.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB
Biogen Price Performance
BIIB opened at $216.06 on Monday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $121.05 and a 1 year high of $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.20. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $194.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.27.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,793.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,829 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 174,122 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Biogen by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 33,185 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Biogen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 316,815 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,097,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Biogen
Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Biogen to $256 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing stronger-than-expected Spinraza HD momentum and progress across the company’s pipeline. Biogen: Key Takeaways From Needham’s Meeting With Top Management
- Positive Sentiment: Biogen said it will showcase new Alzheimer’s disease data at AAIC 2026, including Phase 2 CELIA results for diranersen and additional lecanemab analyses, which could reinforce confidence in one of its key growth areas. Biogen to Highlight Breadth of Alzheimer's Disease Portfolio at AAIC 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Biogen was highlighted alongside other biotech leaders hitting new 52-week highs, reflecting broader sector strength and momentum in the stock. Biotech Bigwigs ABBV, JNJ, BIIB & LLY Hit New 52-Week Highs
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks added Biogen-related ticker BBIB to its Strong Sell list, but this appears to be a separate ticker and not a direct negative on Biogen Inc. itself. New Strong Sell Stocks for June 30th
- Negative Sentiment: One report said Biogen is trimming Apellis-related R&D spending and pausing or ending investment in most legacy programs after its acquisition, which may raise integration and capital-allocation concerns. Biogen trims Apellis pipeline and R&D team after $5.6bn takeover
- Negative Sentiment: Biogen was also mentioned in a class action settlement notice, which could keep some legal overhang on the shares, though the announcement itself is not a new operational setback. Block & Leviton LLP Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Common Stock of Biogen, Inc. – BIIB
About Biogen
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Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.
The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.
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