Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Downgraded to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Biogen from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Biogen from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.41.

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Biogen Price Performance

BIIB opened at $216.06 on Monday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $121.05 and a 1 year high of $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.20. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $194.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,793.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,829 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 174,122 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Biogen by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 33,185 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Biogen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 316,815 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,097,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Biogen

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About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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