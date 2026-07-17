BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) Shares Down 0.7% - Here's What Happened

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST - Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.83. 52,994 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 29,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised BioHarvest Sciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences Trading Down 0.7%

The business's 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.87.

BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. BioHarvest Sciences had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioHarvest Sciences Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioHarvest Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioHarvest Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in BioHarvest Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BioHarvest Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioHarvest Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

About BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotechnology company that specializes in the development and commercialization of plant-based active ingredients through proprietary cell-culture technology. By growing undifferentiated plant cells in controlled bioreactor environments, the company aims to produce full-spectrum phytonutrients and botanical compounds that are difficult to obtain through traditional farming methods. This approach is designed to deliver consistent, high-purity extracts with reduced environmental impact and supply-chain variability.

The company's product portfolio focuses on applications across the cosmeceutical, nutraceutical and health-and-wellness markets.

Further Reading

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