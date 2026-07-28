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Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Bioventus logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Bioventus shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $12.99 and gaining 4.9% from the prior close.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive, with a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $14.75, implying additional upside.
  • The company exceeded quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.15 EPS versus a $0.09 consensus estimate, while institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.9250, with a volume of 57111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $14.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BVS

Bioventus Stock Up 4.9%

The company's 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $132.09 million for the quarter. Bioventus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Bioventus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Bioventus by 17,156.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,522 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a global medical device company specializing in orthobiologic solutions aimed at accelerating healing and improving patient outcomes in musculoskeletal conditions. The company develops and commercializes a portfolio of non‐surgical therapies designed to address bone healing, osteoarthritis pain management and soft tissue repair. Its flagship EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System utilizes low‐intensity pulsed ultrasound technology to stimulate bone growth and has been widely used in the management of delayed fractures and nonunions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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