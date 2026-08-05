Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$610.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.1 million.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bioventus has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $14.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bioventus

Bioventus Price Performance

BVS stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. Bioventus has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Bioventus had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 4.94%.The firm had revenue of $153.21 million during the quarter. Bioventus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bioventus by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bioventus by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company's stock.

About Bioventus

Bioventus, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a global medical device company specializing in orthobiologic solutions aimed at accelerating healing and improving patient outcomes in musculoskeletal conditions. The company develops and commercializes a portfolio of non‐surgical therapies designed to address bone healing, osteoarthritis pain management and soft tissue repair. Its flagship EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System utilizes low‐intensity pulsed ultrasound technology to stimulate bone growth and has been widely used in the management of delayed fractures and nonunions.

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