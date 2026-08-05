Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Bioventus logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$610.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.1 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bioventus has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $14.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bioventus

Bioventus Price Performance

BVS stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. Bioventus has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Bioventus had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 4.94%.The firm had revenue of $153.21 million during the quarter. Bioventus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bioventus by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bioventus by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company's stock.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a global medical device company specializing in orthobiologic solutions aimed at accelerating healing and improving patient outcomes in musculoskeletal conditions. The company develops and commercializes a portfolio of non‐surgical therapies designed to address bone healing, osteoarthritis pain management and soft tissue repair. Its flagship EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System utilizes low‐intensity pulsed ultrasound technology to stimulate bone growth and has been widely used in the management of delayed fractures and nonunions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bioventus Right Now?

Before you consider Bioventus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bioventus wasn't on the list.

While Bioventus currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines