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Bird Construction Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:BDT)

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Bird Construction logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bird Construction declared a monthly dividend of C$0.07 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 1.2%. The ex-dividend date and record date are both listed as July 31 and August 20, respectively.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.25 on revenue of C$783.37 million, with a 1.43% net margin and 11.25% return on equity.
  • Analysts remain bullish: nine firms rate the stock a Buy, with a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.60.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bird Construction.

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

TSE:BDT opened at C$67.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.34. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$22.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.23.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$783.37 million during the quarter. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 1.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BDT shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$57.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$48.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$44.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$62.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDT

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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