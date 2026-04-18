Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Down 4.1% - Should You Sell?

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.74. Approximately 2,750,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,365,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

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Bitfarms Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of C$68.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.0339165 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded NASDAQ/TSX: BITF Bitcoin mining company. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Companyâ¿¿s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.Bitfarms currently has 10 farms, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina.

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