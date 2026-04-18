Free Trial
→ Is Trump Done? Shocking leak… (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Down 4.1% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Bitfarms logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 4.1% intraday to C$3.74 (low C$3.70) with ~2.75M shares traded, about 37% below the stock's average daily volume.
  • Weak financials and high leverage: Bitfarms reported Q1 EPS of C($0.34), a negative net margin of 91.87% and negative ROE, and carries a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.02 (P/E is negative at -7.19).
  • Business profile and volatility: The company is a global Bitcoin miner operating 10 farms in Canada, the U.S., Paraguay and Argentina, with a market cap of C$2.25B and a high beta of 3.41.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bitfarms.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.74. Approximately 2,750,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,365,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of C$68.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.0339165 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded NASDAQ/TSX: BITF Bitcoin mining company. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Companyâ¿¿s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.Bitfarms currently has 10 farms, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bitfarms Right Now?

Before you consider Bitfarms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bitfarms wasn't on the list.

While Bitfarms currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines