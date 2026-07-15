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Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Black Diamond Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.24 and last traded at C$20.10, with a volume of 586595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.79.

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 6.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.13.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of C$129.98 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5349233 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Black Diamond Group

In other news, insider Kernwood Limited sold 255,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$4,867,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,584,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$125,440,440. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Michael Lenard Ridley sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.88, for a total transaction of C$377,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 402,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$7,594,536.64. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 1,379,700 shares of company stock worth $26,322,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.83% of the company's stock.

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond is an industrial services and asset management company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). Black Diamond operates in Canada, the United States and Australia. MSS, through its principal brands - BOXX Modular, CLM and Schiavi - owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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