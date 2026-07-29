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Black Hills Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:BKH)

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Black Hills logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Black Hills declared a quarterly dividend of $0.703 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record on August 17. The dividend equates to approximately $2.81 annually and a 3.8% yield.
  • The utility has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years, with a current payout ratio of 65.2%; analysts expect earnings to cover the projected annual dividend.
  • Black Hills reported quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share, below the $1.88 consensus estimate, while revenue of $780.7 million exceeded expectations. Management set fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $4.25–$4.45.
  • Five stocks we like better than Black Hills.

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.703 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

Black Hills has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Black Hills has a payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Black Hills has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.19 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 12.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Hills

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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