Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) has been given a $50.00 target price by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.07% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Blackbaud from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore set a $55.00 target price on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 target price on Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $52.50.

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Blackbaud Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of BLKB opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $279.33 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 175.57% and a net margin of 10.19%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 14,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $681,147.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,471,196.28. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $100,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 135,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,762,403.88. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 39,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,874 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 44.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 589.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackbaud this week:

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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