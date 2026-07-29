Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.150-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Get Blackbaud alerts: Sign Up

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.40). Blackbaud had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 176.76%. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blackbaud

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 6,205 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $194,278.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 62,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,968,428.39. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blackbaud, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blackbaud wasn't on the list.

While Blackbaud currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here