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BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) CEO John Joseph Giamatteo Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
BlackBerry logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • BlackBerry CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 125,000 shares on July 8 at an average price of $11.00, totaling $1.375 million. After the sale, he still held 812,246 shares, and the transaction reduced his ownership by 13.34%.
  • The CEO also made additional recent sales, including 152,012 shares on July 9 and 28,272 shares on July 2, suggesting a broader pattern of insider selling over several trading days.
  • BlackBerry shares fell 4.0% to $10.97 while the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.04 versus $0.03 expected and revenue up 25.6% year over year. Analysts currently maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $8.92.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 812,246 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,706. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Joseph Giamatteo also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 9th, John Joseph Giamatteo sold 152,012 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,725,336.20.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, John Joseph Giamatteo sold 28,272 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $317,211.84.

BlackBerry Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. 17,606,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,262,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.96 and a beta of 2.20. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $13.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on BlackBerry from $8.20 to $10.30 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TD increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut BlackBerry from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.92.

View Our Latest Report on BlackBerry

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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