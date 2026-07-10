BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) CFO Sells 8,235 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) CFO Tim Foote sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $89,926.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $803,002.20. The trade was a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tim Foote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Tim Foote sold 25,878 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $320,628.42.

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BlackBerry Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,606,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,262,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 121.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TD increased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.20 to $10.30 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded BlackBerry from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.92.

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BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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