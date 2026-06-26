BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Raised to $8.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD's price objective points to a potential downside of 28.03% from the company's previous close.

BB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $10.30 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded BlackBerry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.92.

Get BlackBerry alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BB

BlackBerry Stock Performance

NYSE BB traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $11.12. 42,198,420 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,188,000. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BlackBerry news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $106,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,854.68. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $96,354.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 899,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,200,959.76. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,171 shares of company stock valued at $260,489. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,390.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,589,886 shares of the company's stock worth $71,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackBerry by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,991,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,718,000 after buying an additional 6,399,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 183.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,205 shares of the company's stock worth $21,087,000 after buying an additional 2,980,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 368.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,078,600 shares of the company's stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 2,421,578 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 139.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,153 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting BlackBerry

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackBerry this week:

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackBerry, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackBerry wasn't on the list.

While BlackBerry currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here