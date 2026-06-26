BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 10,890,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session's volume of 18,879,293 shares.The stock last traded at $11.0020 and had previously closed at $10.34.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.81 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS.

Get BlackBerry alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about BlackBerry

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackBerry this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BB. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $10.30 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BlackBerry

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $106,472.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $337,854.68. The trade was a 23.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $96,354.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 899,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,200,959.76. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 73,171 shares of company stock valued at $260,489 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,991,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,935,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,334,000 after purchasing an additional 142,924 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,799,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,116,000 after purchasing an additional 209,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,584,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,253,000 after purchasing an additional 980,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BlackBerry by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,051,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 972,738 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.93 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackBerry, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackBerry wasn't on the list.

While BlackBerry currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here