BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $9.72. BlackBerry shares last traded at $10.4410, with a volume of 21,610,811 shares.

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Key Stories Impacting BlackBerry

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackBerry this week:

Positive Sentiment: BlackBerry reported Q1 EPS of $0.04, beating estimates, while revenue rose 26% year over year to about $153 million, helping fuel bullish sentiment. Article Title

BlackBerry reported Q1 EPS of $0.04, beating estimates, while revenue rose 26% year over year to about $153 million, helping fuel bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company lifted its fiscal 2027 guidance, with both revenue and EPS outlooks pointing to continued growth above recent expectations. Article Title

The company lifted its fiscal 2027 guidance, with both revenue and EPS outlooks pointing to continued growth above recent expectations. Positive Sentiment: BlackBerry said QNX revenue surged nearly 26% and that embedded software and AI opportunities are expanding, reinforcing optimism around its core growth engines. Article Title

BlackBerry said QNX revenue surged nearly 26% and that embedded software and AI opportunities are expanding, reinforcing optimism around its core growth engines. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted its first cash-positive quarter in nine years and fifth consecutive quarter of positive GAAP net income, signs that profitability and cash generation are improving. Article Title

Management highlighted its first cash-positive quarter in nine years and fifth consecutive quarter of positive GAAP net income, signs that profitability and cash generation are improving. Positive Sentiment: Stifel initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $12 price target, adding analyst support to the rally. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BlackBerry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.40 to $8.20 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on BB

BlackBerry Trading Up 20.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.32 and a beta of 2.29. The business's 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.27 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.09%. BlackBerry's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. BlackBerry has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $96,354.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 899,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,959.76. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $106,472.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,903 shares in the company, valued at $337,854.68. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 73,171 shares of company stock valued at $260,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 52.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 116,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 40,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 139.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 2,063,153 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, V2 Financial group LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 6.8% in the first quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company's stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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