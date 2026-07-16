BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Down 8.9% - Should You Sell?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) shares were down 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.6950. Approximately 4,837,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 20,224,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BB. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Trading Down 9.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.80 and a beta of 2.20. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 152,012 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,725,336.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,800,242.10. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 3,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $35,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,158,513.72. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 355,858 shares of company stock worth $4,012,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi increased its stake in BlackBerry by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 116,430 shares of the company's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 40,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 139.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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