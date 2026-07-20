BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 104,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session's volume of 100,072 shares.The stock last traded at $10.69 and had previously closed at $10.80.

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BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 3,439.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 247,897 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 240,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,043 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 230,972 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,962 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 224,943 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,686 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 168,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company's stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc NYSE: MUA is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Managed by BlackRock, one of the world's leading investment managers, the fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal debt obligations. Its holdings typically include general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, utilities, and infrastructure entities across the United States.

The fund employs a combination of active security selection and duration management to navigate changing interest rate and credit environments.

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