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BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend of $0.054 per share. Shareholders of record on July 15 will be paid on August 3.
  • The dividend implies an annualized yield of 5.2%, with the ex-dividend date also set for July 15.
  • MUJ is a closed-end municipal bond fund focused on investment-grade New Jersey municipal securities, aiming to deliver tax-exempt income for investors.
  • Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund NYSE: MUJ is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and New Jersey state income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by or on behalf of the State of New Jersey and its municipalities, authorities, and instrumentalities. By concentrating on high-quality New Jersey public finance obligations, MUJ aims to offer tax-efficient income for investors with exposure to the state's credit profile.

The fund's portfolio is actively managed by BlackRock's municipal fixed income team, which conducts credit analysis and sector allocation to identify opportunities within New Jersey's diverse municipal marketplace.

Read More

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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