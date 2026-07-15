BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.23 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $13.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.68 by $1.23, FiscalAI reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.05 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from BlackRock's conference call:

BlackRock reported a strong second quarter, with record revenue of $7.1 billion , operating income of $2.9 billion , and EPS of $13.91 , alongside a 45.9% operating margin that was the company’s highest in nearly five years.

BlackRock reported a strong second quarter, with , , and , alongside a that was the company’s highest in nearly five years. The firm posted $192 billion of net inflows in the quarter and $868 billion over the last 12 months , reinforcing management’s view that its broad public/private platform is gaining share across channels and strategies.

The firm posted in the quarter and , reinforcing management’s view that its broad public/private platform is gaining share across channels and strategies. Management said growth in higher-value products like active ETFs, private markets, systematic strategies, and custom solutions is supporting durable double-digit organic base fee growth and should help drive structurally higher margins.

Management said growth in higher-value products like is supporting durable and should help drive structurally higher margins. BlackRock raised its capital return plans, saying it now expects to repurchase at least $550 million of shares per quarter going forward, up from prior guidance, while also planning to return over $5.7 billion to shareholders this year through dividends and buybacks.

BlackRock raised its capital return plans, saying it now expects to repurchase going forward, up from prior guidance, while also planning to return over this year through dividends and buybacks. Executives highlighted continued momentum in private markets, tokenization, and technology, including progress with HPS/GIP/Preqin integration, new tokenized fund filings, and stronger demand for Aladdin and Preqin as clients seek more transparency across public and private assets.

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BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $1,026.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,033.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,042.90. The company has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $917.39 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

Key Headlines Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: BlackRock reported Q2 2026 earnings this morning, and early reports say it beat estimates while assets under management rose to about $15.3 trillion, a strong signal for fee growth and investor demand. BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

BlackRock reported Q2 2026 earnings this morning, and early reports say it beat estimates while assets under management rose to about $15.3 trillion, a strong signal for fee growth and investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market coverage highlighted BlackRock’s ETF “machine,” with expectations for very large long-term net inflows, which supports the stock’s higher valuation outlook. BlackRock’s ETF machine may be ready to surprise Wall Street

Analysts and market coverage highlighted BlackRock’s ETF “machine,” with expectations for very large long-term net inflows, which supports the stock’s higher valuation outlook. Positive Sentiment: BlackRock’s push into tokenization and new ETF launches, including the Nasdaq 100 ETF, suggests additional product growth opportunities beyond core asset management. Will BlackRock’s New Nasdaq 100 ETF and Tokenization Push Redefine Its Core Narrative?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,430.00 to $1,383.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,145.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,270.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at $242,168,583.80. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,197,904 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,563,524,000 after acquiring an additional 149,902 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,451,122 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,553,194,000 after purchasing an additional 968,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,684 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,353,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,391 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,487,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 751,308 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $804,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

See Also

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