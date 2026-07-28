Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXDC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.7917.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXDC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust news, major shareholder Treasury Holdings I. Blackstone purchased 9,486,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $189,735,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 9,111,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,236,000. This trade represents a -2,529.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony F. Marone, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 9,557,295 shares of company stock worth $191,145,900 in the last three months.

Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXDC opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42. Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

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