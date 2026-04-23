Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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Blackstone Stock Down 5.3%

BX traded down $6.87 on Thursday, hitting $122.86. 2,626,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,421. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $190.09. The company has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock's fifty day moving average is $116.92 and its 200-day moving average is $138.77.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a boost from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio is currently 153.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,832 shares in the company, valued at $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blackstone from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Blackstone from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.77.

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About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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