Blink Charging (BLNK) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $24.2510 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 83.40% and a negative net margin of 73.75%.The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million.

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Blink Charging Trading Down 8.8%

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.03. The stock's 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blink Charging

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Blink Charging by 58.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,248 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company's stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co is a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, offering a nationwide network of charging stations and related software services. The company designs, develops and markets Level 2 AC and DC fast charging equipment, as well as a cloud-based management platform that enables real-time monitoring, analytics and payment processing. Its integrated approach addresses the needs of commercial, residential and fleet customers looking to deploy EV infrastructure.

Blink's product portfolio includes a suite of charging stations suitable for parking garages, retail locations, hospitality venues and multiunit dwellings.

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