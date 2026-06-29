Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen Sells 6,000 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,922,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,756,500.96. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $448,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $444,060.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $445,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $444,600.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $433,560.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $418,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $399,840.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $409,320.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $425,040.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $10,426,957.50.

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Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.81. 7,048,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,216,521. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.56.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Block from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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